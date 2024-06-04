Steelers QB Competition Making Headlines
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition is already starting to gain steam, and with headlines being pretty consistent during OTAs, it's time to address the elephant in the room.
Right now, the Steelers are operating with Russell Wilson as their starter and Justin Fields as their backup. Everyone seems to have an opinion as to whether or not Fields will - or can - overtake the QB1 job from Wilson. That is, everyone except for those in the Steelers orginization.
There's really one giant question to answer - is there a real quarterback competition? And if there is/isn't one right now, will it be there during training camp?
Meanwhile, those around the NFL believe the Steelers have some tricks up their sleeve when it comes to Fields. Most times, gimmicks don't work. This time, it might. What other teams believe Pittsburgh will do may be something they have to add to the playbook if they haven't already.
And we're off to Week 3 of Organized Team Activities. There are three names to watch as the Steelers hit the field for the last time before the entire group is back together for minicamp.
