Steelers Sign Former Jaguars WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had to release an injured cornerback this week but filled the open roster spot quickly with the addition of a second-year wide receiver.
Former LSU Tiger and Jacksonville Jaguar, Jaray Jenkins, is headed north to Pittsburgh, the Steelers announced this week. He'll fill the roster spot left behind by the recently-released Luq Barcoo.
Jenkins spent four years at LSU and amassed 89 receptions for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 games. He went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Jaguars, who waived him with an injury designation before releasing him officially before the start of the regular season.
Jenkins will have to battle his way through a wide receivers room that has George Pickens at the top and lots of question marks behind him. There are lots of names standing in between Jenkins and a roster spot with the Steelers later this year, but little in the way of proven production.
Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson, Scottie Miller, Quez Watkins, Marquez Calloway and others - and now Jenkins, as well - will all have their chances to make an impact in the Steelers offense as the coaching staff sorts through its array of weapons to surround Russell Wilson with.
