All Steelers

Steelers Sign Former Jaguars WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some depth to their wide receivers room.

Stephen Thompson

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (87) stiff arms Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (87) stiff arms Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had to release an injured cornerback this week but filled the open roster spot quickly with the addition of a second-year wide receiver.

Former LSU Tiger and Jacksonville Jaguar, Jaray Jenkins, is headed north to Pittsburgh, the Steelers announced this week. He'll fill the roster spot left behind by the recently-released Luq Barcoo.

Jenkins spent four years at LSU and amassed 89 receptions for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 games. He went undrafted in 2023 and signed with the Jaguars, who waived him with an injury designation before releasing him officially before the start of the regular season.

Jenkins will have to battle his way through a wide receivers room that has George Pickens at the top and lots of question marks behind him. There are lots of names standing in between Jenkins and a roster spot with the Steelers later this year, but little in the way of proven production.

Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Van Jefferson, Scottie Miller, Quez Watkins, Marquez Calloway and others - and now Jenkins, as well - will all have their chances to make an impact in the Steelers offense as the coaching staff sorts through its array of weapons to surround Russell Wilson with.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Stephen Thompson

STEPHEN THOMPSON

Stephen Thompson graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and political science from Pitt in April 2022 after spending four years as a sports writer and editor at The Pitt News, the University of Pittsburgh's independent, student-run newspaper. He primarily worked the Pitt men's basketball beat, and filled in on coverage of football, volleyball, softball, gymnastics and lacrosse, in addition to other sports as needed. His work at The Pitt News has won awards from the Pennsylvania News Media Association and Associated College Press. During the spring and summer of 2021, Stephen interned for Pittsburgh Sports Now, covering baseball in western Pennsylvania. Hailing from Washington D.C., family ties have cultivated a love of Boston's professional teams and Pitt athletics, and a fascination with sports in general. 