NFL Analyst Disrespects Steelers' Joey Porter Jr.
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. believes he's the best cornerback in football. And quiet frankly, he might be headed there. But not everyone sees him at the top, and in the latest Pro Football Focus rankings, he barely cracks the top 32.
Porter Jr. comes in on the list ranked 32nd behind Darron Bland of the Dallas Cowboys and Jaycee Horn of the Carolina Panthers. He comes in behind Cleveland Browns cornerbacks Greg Newsome (24) and Denzel Ward (17), and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (16).
"Porter concludes the list, as he turned in an excellent rookie season for the Steelers in 2023. His coverage grades took a hit the last few weeks of the season but he was still preventing separation at a high level. He allowed just one touchdown pass and just 0.76 yards per cover snap in 2023," PFF analyst John Kosko writes.
While the AFC North does have some talented cornerbacks, Porter Jr. isn't the 32nd best outside option in the NFL. He's just 23-years-old and 47.6% of passes thrown his way to be completed during his rookie season. He tallied one interception and 10 pass deflections. This all came while shadowing opponent's WR1 throughout the year.
The NFL is filled with talented cornerbacks these days, but there's little chance there are 32 better than Porter Jr. right now. And when it comes to comparing him to those within the AFC North, Both Ward and Humphrey played less than a full season. Newsome played 14 games, but allowed 56% of passes thrown his direction to be completed and gave up two touchdowns.
Sometimes, you have to take things for face value, and right now, Porter Jr. might be the best cornerback in the AFC - and has the potential to climb into the top cornerbacks in the NFL by the end of the season.
