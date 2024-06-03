Strackbein: Steelers Have One WR Trade Left
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have a little under $18 million in available cap space, with deals from new signings and rookies still coming into place. That being said, they still have a need at wide receiver and there's a strong belief they'll fill it through a trade before training camp.
After the Justin Jefferson deal, though, their options are limited. Right now, they might be down to just one.
Heading into the summer, the Steelers were linked to one name above any other, with that name being San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Reportedly, a deal was in place during the NFL Draft, but things fell apart before the two sides to finalize anything, keeping Aiyuk in San Francisco and the Steelers left with limited options elsewhere.
Today, Aiyuk is still available, but his price tag is going to be too high.
If the Steelers are going to try and land Aiyuk, they're likely giving up a first-round pick in the process. On top of that, they're now looking at new contract that was already expected to be close to $30 million per year. After Jefferson signed for $35 million per season, there's almost no chance Aiyuk takes anything under the $30 million mark.
So, where do the Steelers? To Courtland Sutton.
The Denver Broncos' wideout isn't Aiyuk and doesn't have the superstar potential that Aiyuk brings. But at 28-years-old, he's coming off a 10-touchdown season - where Russell Wilson was throwing him the ball - and has a price tag much less than Aiyuk.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Sutton is looking for $15-$16 million per season over the next two years. He likely won't cost a draft pick higher than a second or third rounder, and is most-definitely a WR2 candidate on most NFL teams.
It just makes too much sense. If the Steelers want another wideout, which they should, then their best option is Sutton. And after Jefferson set the bar higher than the 49ers were hoping, it appears you can cancel out any shot at Aiyuk.
It's time for Omar Khan to call Denver and see if he can make something happen.
