Steelers vs Ravens Preview: Overcoming Some Serious Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The injured Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. And by all counts, those are the headlines to watching heading into the game.

T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson are both dealing with injuries, and Watt's might be a little more serious than we anticipated. What we know about Watt and what sources tells us about Watt are different, and it leaves some real concern for his status.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' gameplan might not change too much but their productivity surely does without Jackson. If Tyler Huntley is the quarterback, this is what Baltimore will do to try and outmatch the Steelers.

Legends are born in these matchups. George Pickens and Kenny Pickett get their first taste, but they might not be the ones who come out cementing their names just yet. See who will.

