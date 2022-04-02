Skip to main content

Steelers Safety Options in the NFL Draft

How the Pittsburgh Steelers find a starting safety in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't filled their strong safety position, and it seems as if they're moving closer and closer to going through the 2022 NFL Draft to do so. 

Rumors still say there's interest in free agent Tyrann Mathieu, but general manager Kevin Colbert seemed to somewhat put that to bed. Even with a phone call from Mike Tomlin, it's not certain that interest still exists. 

Meanwhile, Terrell Edmunds seems to be off the radar of the Steelers, or the Steelers are off his radar. Either way, a reunion with the former first-round pick doesn't feel likely. 

How about the NFL Draft? Can the Steelers find a safety to start Week 1 next to Minkah Fitzpatrick? How late can they hold off before selecting a safety? And where are the lines between great and good in this upcoming draft? 

