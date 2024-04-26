Roger Goodell Hints at Steelers Hosting NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The mass of people that swarmed downtown Detroit this weekend to take in the 2024 NFL Draft could be replicated in Pittsburgh soon enough, after the Pittsburgh Steelers submitted a bid to host the offseason's premier event in the Steel City for 2026 or 2027.
And according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the Steelers . Steelers fan Tone Digs asked Goodell about Pittsburgh's chances of hosting the draft one year when the commissioner appeared on the Pat McAfee Show prior to the start of this year's first round and he sounded optimistic.
"They're in the mix," Goodell said about the Steelers' chances of hosting the Draft. "I'll tell you that. So that may be coming soon."
Rumors had been floated that the Steelers were interested up until owner and team president Art Rooney II confirmed that the organization would submit a bid. There's no official timetable for an announcement of who will host future draft but next year's location has been confirmed - the 2025 Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin and hosted by the Packers.
Interest in attending the draft has skyrocketed in recent years, culminating in a record crowd of roughly 275,000 fans that showed out for the first night of picks in Detroit. And a similar scene could come to Pittsburgh in the near future if Goodell's hints wind up coming true.
