NFL Analyst Claims Texans 'Poised to Make a Bigger Splash' Than Last Year
The Houston Texans were an incredible story during the 2023 NFL season. Led by rookie star quarterback C.J. Stroud, the team jumped from a 3-13 season in 2022 to a 10-7 record a year ago, going from the worst to best team in their conference.
This also happened under the guidance of first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. The team got new leadership on the coaching staff and landed a franchise quarterback in the draft, which paid off immediately as Houston won a playoff game.
While it was a strong 2023 offseason, no one could have expected immediate results, and one would have been laughed at for suggesting the Texans would win a playoff game last season. Yet, they did. The turnaround is here, and the Texans project to keep improving, with the next big step being Super Bowl contention.
Is Houston primed for another leap next season, though? ESPN analyst Ryan Clark seems to believe they're due for an even bigger leap this year than they had in the last.
"This team is poised to make a bigger splash this year than they did last," Clark said of the Texans on NFL on ESPN.
Winning the AFC South once again should be the first priority for the Texans this season. They made key additions in Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, two veteran playmakers to add to the mix as they try to leap toward contention.
It's clear Houston is confident in what it has in Stroud and the foundation of this team. Building off a 10-7 season in an accelerated rebuild, the Texans' next step in competing for a Super Bowl could come as soon as next season.
Either way, the Texans have clearly gone all in on their current core of players, showing confidence and readiness to make another big splash.
