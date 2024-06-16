Houston Texans Star Pass Rusher 'Impressed' By Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texans -- under leadership from first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans -- housed both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year in pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback CJ Stroud.
The franchise equipped emerging Stroud with another weapon, a wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, adding Nico Collins and Tank Dell to the corps. The additions continued on the offensive end, though. The Texans added pass-rusher Danielle Hunter via free agency to play opposite of Anderson.
The 29-year-old pass-rusher elevates the team's defensive ceiling immediately while also providing critical mentorship to Anderson, who evolved the defense during his rookie campaign. They've had the opportunity to work with each other throughout the offseason.
"We've been doing a lot of hand work, a lot of hand fighting. We were actually doing this one drill and he grabbed my wrist, and I thought he almost broke my wrist because he's so strong," Anderson said of Hunter. "But he's just been teaching me the ropes to just keep my hands active in my rush."
Again, there's more benefit to adding Hunter than the short-term winning impact. He's going to be huge for Anderson's development.
"He has so much wisdom and knowledge that he's been pouring into all the guys in the room," Anderson continued.
Hunter, the veteran between the two, has been able to get a glimpse of Anderson's potential first-hand.
"I'm really impressed by Will," Hunter said. "It feels like he's like in Year 4 or 5 or 6 -- how he plays and how he carries himself. He always holds himself accountable. He's always coming outside practicing with the same attitude every day, trying to lead a group from the front. You don't see that in players who are in Year 1."
While the two will be disruptive in the backfield over the course of the season, they will be able to build a good relationship over the years.
