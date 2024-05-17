Texans' DeMeco Ryans Shares Impressive Traits About Stefon Diggs
The Houston Texans made several roster changes this offseason. However, their most significant acquisition came on the morning of April 3, when they traded for All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills.
The Texans landed Diggs by sending a 2025 second-round pick (via the Minnesota Vikings), a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Bills in the exchange.
Diggs' addition as one of the league's top receivers has catapulted the Texans into championship contention. However, his subpar jettisons out of Buffalo and Minnesota have made his arrival in Houston a slight concern.
Coach DeMeco Ryans has boasted about Diggs and his character since the two respective parties held their first-ever conversation. During his recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Ryans said Diggs' love for football and dedication to winning were the top traits that stood out amid his first impression of the Pro Bowl wideout.
"I know the player that he is," Ryans said. "He has been a great player in this league for a long time. He has made a ton of big plays and memorable catches throughout his career. But his passion for the game is what I love to work with. I love to work with guys who have the mindset that he has. He wants to win. He loves to work."
Ryans added that players, including his son, are thrilled about Diggs' arrival in Houston. Diggs began his career as a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. During his final year with the Bills, Diggs recorded his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 yards. In 17 games, the veteran wideout caught 107 balls for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.
"He is a great teammate as well," Ryans said. "I am happy to work with him. Our guys are fired up to have him here on our team. He is a big-time playmaker. All the kids are all fired up — especially my son. Everyone is fired up to see Diggs in a Texan uniform this year."
