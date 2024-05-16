2024 Schedule Release: Houston Texans Game-By-Game Predictions
The Houston Texans have an All-Madden team on paper.
After a successful 2023 campaign, the team is looking to improve and make it even further in the playoffs in 2024, albeit with a tougher schedule. The schedule was released on Wednesday night, so I took my best jab at predicting every game.
Week 1 at Indianapolis Colts - W
The Texans head on the road to begin the 2024 season and will face the Colts who will likely have quarterback Anthony Richardson back from injury. Even so, the Texans look like the much better team and should come away with the victory.
Week 2 vs. Chicago Bears - W
The Texans head home and face off against the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears should be improved from 2023, but the Texans will be able to handle them pretty easily here in Week 2.
Week 3 at Minnesota Vikings - W
Houston will likely get another rookie quarterback in back-to-back weeks as they head to Minnesota in week three. The Vikings likely would be a better team if they decided to keep Kirk Cousins, but instead, they rolled the dice with J.J. McCarthy. Look for the Texans to get an easy win here on the road.
Week 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - W
The Jags are a mystery heading into 2024, and it will remain to be seen if they can put together a full season of solid play. The Texans are clearly the better team, and by being at home, they will pull out the victory.
Week 5 vs. Buffalo Bills - W
Ahh yes, the revenge game for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. It will be interesting to see how the Bills look offensively with a restructured wideout room, but without a true understanding of if they are still a team to be reckoned with, the Texans will pull out a close victory at home.
Week 6 at New England Patriots - W
Easy W. That's all that needs to be said. The Patriots are in full rebuild mode and don't seem to have a certain direction following head coach Bill Belichick's departure.
Week 7 at Green Bay Packers - L
Houston will travel to Lambeau Field in week seven to face a hostile environment. The Packers are an up-and-coming team that finished strong in 2023 and will likely hand the Texans their first loss of the season.
Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts - W
The second meeting between these two teams should be closer than the week one matchup, but I still see the Texans being the stronger team overall. The Colts should be improved from last season, but so are the Texans.
Week 9 at New York Jets - L
The Texans' second loss of the season comes in week nine when they face the Jets in New York. The Texans are the better team, but heading on the road against a likely Aaron Rodgers-led team can lead to some problems, especially with the Jets having one of the league's more elite defenses.
Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions - W
This is a great matchup. The Lions are coming off a trip to the NFC Championship game and should create a formidable opponent. Luckily for the Texans, they will get these surging Lions at home ultimately resulting in a W.
Week 11 at Dallas Cowboys - W
The Dallas Cowboys are the inferior team in Texas, and that is not a mistake. The question marks surrounding Dak Prescott's future, along with the Cowboys' failure to improve significantly from their 2023 campaign, will result in the Texans winning in blowout fashion in Jerry's World.
Week 12 vs. Tennessee Titans -W
The Texans see their first matchup against the Titans at home in the latter half of the season. The Titans have made a few changes this offseason and look to have a new identity that could lead in improved results. However, they will be on the road in this one and will fall in H-Town.
Week 13 at Jacksonville Jaguars - W
At this point in the season, we should know who the Jags are - not very good. The Jags have been middling since their heroics a couple of seasons ago, and even with them being at home, they likely won't have a lot of juice after seeing how the early part of their season plays out.
Week 14 BYE
Week 15 vs. Miami Dolphins - W
The Miami Dolphins head to Houston in week 15 and will have a tall task trying to compete with the Texans. Miami always seems to have a strong month or so where they look like the best team in the league until they aren't. The Texans should handle business here in a closely contested matchup.
Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs - L
The Texans' third loss of the season comes here against the defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs. Until the Chiefs falter, they will still be favored. Being in KC late in the season will bring cooler weather and a fired-up Chiefs team that will be looking to finish strong heading into the playoffs.
Week 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens - W
This is the toughest stretch for the Texans, as they immediately come off the Chiefs game and have to face the Ravens. This will be a great bounce-back game for the Texans, as they come back home and contain Lamar Jackson.
Week 18 at Tennessee Titans - L
The Texans' final game of the season will result in a loss on the road in Nashville. The Titans could be fighting for something here, while Houston likely won't. With the Texans gearing up for the playoffs, look for them to potentially rest some players here.
FINAL RECORD: 13-4
