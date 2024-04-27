Texans Trade Up to No. 78 Pick for Defensive Back Calen Bullock
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made their first trade of the 2024 NFL Draft. Friday night, the Texans traded up to the No. 78 pick and drafted defensive back Calen Bullock from USC.
The Texans dealt their No. 86 and No. 123 picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. The selection of Bullock marked the second defensive back Houston drafted during Day 2 of the draft. Their first selection came at pick No. 42 with the choice of Kamari Lassiter from Georgia.
"When I took my top-30 visit to the Texans, it felt great," Bullock said. "I loved the coaching staff. I had a good feeling that I would go there."
Bullock played three seasons at USC and described himself as a versatile defensive back. He started as a true freshman during the 2021 season. He went on to register 151 tackles, 15 pass deflections and nine interceptions in 38 career games. His best season took place during the 2022 season, where he recorded five interceptions with one touchdown.
The Texans made three selections during Day 2 of the draft. Following the pick of Lassiter, they drafted offensive tackle Blake Fisher with the No. 59 selection.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24. Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast Locked On Texans today! Click here to watch. Click hereto listen.