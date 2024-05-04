Texans' Tank Dell Breaks Silence, Expected To Make Full Recovery: 'God, I Thank You'
HOUSTON — Houston Texans star wide receiver Tank Dell broke his silence for the first time since becoming an innocent bystander in a Florida nightclub shooting on April 27. Dell took to Instagram Friday night and posted a picture of himself wearing the Texans' new Battle Red uniforms with the caption, "God, I thank you."
According to a statement by the Texans, Dell was one of 10 people shot during the unfortunate event. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Dell sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He is healing well and will make a full recovery.
Executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio appeared on Sports Radio 610's Payne and Pendergast Tuesday morning. He revealed that Dell has been around the team and is in good spirits following the incident.
"Tank is doing great," Caserio said in the interview. "He is doing okay. Certainly, making progress. He has been in and out of the building. So, right now, he is in a pretty good state of mind."
The Texans drafted Dell in the third round (No. 69 overall) during the 2023 NFL Draft from the University of Houston.
Before sustaining a season-ending leg injury in December, Dell was on the trajectory to accumulate 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. In 11 games played, Dell had recorded 709 yards on 47 catches and seven touchdowns.
