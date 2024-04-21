Off-Season Roster Moves Will Not Change Texans' Draft Plan Says DeMeco Ryans
HOUSTON — Coach DeMeco Ryans is excited about the Houston Texans' off-season acquisitions. Highlighted by landing All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, the Texans' revamped roster has the franchise knocking on the door of championship contention.
The Texans made upgrades at every position that appeared to be a detriment following the team's postseason elimination to the Baltimore Ravens in January.
The changes have Ryans believing that he and general manager Nick Caserio added several experienced playmakers on both sides of the ball. Yet, despite their success, Ryans has vowed their impressive acquisitions will not change their plans for the 2024 NFL Draft.
"We go through, evaluate all the positions and try to have a good feel for the guys that we would like to add to our team," Ryans said during the first day of voluntary workouts on Monday.
"Just because we’ve added guys at a lot of different positions, that doesn’t stop us from evaluating every position and looking at every avenue to continue to upgrade our team and continue to get our team better."
The Texans will enter the draft with nine picks. Their first selection will come during Day 2 of the draft Friday night at pick No. 42. Houston will likely add to the team's defensive front with their top overall selection despite signing a trio of quality linemen in Denico Autry, Folorunso Fatukasi and Danielle Hunter.
Ryans has emphasized the importance of upgrading the team's defensive front due to the number of prominent quarterbacks the Texans will have to challenge en route to their championship aspirations.
He became fixated on improving the defensive line following Lamar Jackson's dominating playoff performance against the Texans. Jackson led the Ravens to a 34-10 victory at M&T Bank Stadium. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards on 11 carries in the win.
"I feel like the front for us, offensively and defensively, are the two most important pieces to how we operate as a team," Ryans said. "We want to be dominant up front, on the offensive line and the defensive line, and we’ve added guys to that defensive line, I feel like, that can help us continue to be a dominant force and help our team and help our defense play great football."