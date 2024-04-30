PFF Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft Has Texans Taking Defensive Lineman in First Round
The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, but that doesn't mean that teams, the media or fans will stop looking ahead to what's to come.
Speaking of the 2024 draft, the Houston Texans were able to land a pretty solid rookie class that addressed needs they saw in their roster after a surprising run in 2023 under first year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Texans have placed themselves in a great position to win the AFC again in 2024. However, according to Pro Football Focus, they don't necessarily see them improving from their 2023 campaign in 2024 as they have them picking 20th overall in the 2025 NFL draft and taking Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
“The Texans aren’t missing much on their defense, but defensive tackle stands out as a potential weakness. Michigan’s Kenneth Grant is a potential solution. He earned an 80.4 overall grade last season. He and Mason Graham could be the best interior pair in college football next season.”
The pick likely would help the Texans along their defensive front. But as it stands now it most definitely is way too early to tell what will happen until we see how the '24 season unfolds.
Through his collegiate career thus far with the Wolverines, Grant has compiled 37 tackles (5 TFL), 3.5 sacks, one interception, five passes defended, and one fumble recovery.
