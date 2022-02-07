Texans Official: Lovie Smith is New Coach

Lovie Smith has been named the Texans head coach for the 2022 season

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have found their next coach.

The Texans officially named defensive coordinator and associate head coach Lovie Smith to the opening on Monday. Other candidates for the position included former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Smith, 63, will be introduced formally, we're told, in a Tuesday morning presser at NRG Stadium.

Smith may have been in conversation to be the Texans' next coach all along, but his candidacy gained steam over the past several days. He recently met in with Texans general manager Nick Caserio and ownership to discuss the direction of the organization following a 4-13 season under the fired David Culley.

Smith has multiple years of experience as a head coach at both the NFL and college level, previously serving with the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), and Illinois (2016-20). As the Texans defensive coordinator, Houston finished 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense in 2021.

The Texans did finish 10th in takeaways among all rosters under the zone-based defensive design. Houston recorded 17 interceptions and eight forced fumbles tallying 25 total takeaways last fall. In 2020 under then-defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, the Texans managed to record only three interceptions, the fewest in the NFL.

Smith was named 2005 Associated Press Coach of the Year and helped the Bears win the NFC title in 2006.

With the hiring, Smith joins the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, New York Jets' Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera as the league's only minority head coaches. He marks only the second minority hire of the 2022 coaching cycle following McDaniel, who is biracial.

McCown, 42, was under consideration despite never coaching at the professional level following his 17-year career in the league. Last season, he took a job as a high school quarterbacks coach in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the team his sons played for.

The Texans are still expected to pursue McCown for some role on their staff under Smith. Smith has spoken highly of McCown's work ethic and knowledge.

Houston is now expected to promote quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton to the role of offensive coordinator. The Texans are also expected to retain Frank Ross as special-teams coordinator. There has been no indication on who will take over as the team's next defensive coordinator.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily for more coverage of Smith's hiring and any changes on its coaching staff.