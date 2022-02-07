Texans In Talks With Lovie Smith As Head Coach; Josh McCown Out

Lovie Smith is now expected to be in the running to become the Texans next head coach.

HOUSTON -- In the end, no one knew what the Houston Texans' plans were at head coach. Then again, the hiring could have been worse.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are now in talks with defensive coordinator Lovie Smith for their opening. The news was first reported by Mark Berman of Fox 26 News in Houston.

Smith, 63, was brought in last season by first-year head coach David Culley as the team's new defensive coordinator. He has multiple years of experience as a head coach at both the NFL and college level, previously serving with the Chicago Bears (2004-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15) and Illinois (2016-20).

All-time, Smith holds a record of 89-87 at the professional level and 17-39 at the college ranks. Last season, the Texans' defense ranked 31st in total defense, 31st in run defense, 27th in scoring, and 23rd in pass defense.

Others candidates for the Texans opening included former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

Gannon was informed Sunday that he would no longer be a candidate for the opening position despite his impressive interview with Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Both Flores and McCown remain in the running for the Texans opening.

Flores, 40, was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins after posting a 24-25 record. Flores is currently in a class-action lawsuit with the league and three franchises for alleged discrimination in the hiring and firing process of minority candidates.

McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game but has never coached at the professional level following a 17-year playing career. He still could be a member of the Texans staff thanks to his ties with Caserio and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Stay up to date with TexansDaily for more coverage of Houston's newest hiring and any changes on its coaching staff.