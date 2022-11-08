Skip to main content

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

After missing the previous two games due to injuries, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith is hoping to have Nico Collins and Maliek Collins back ahead of their Week 10 match against the Giants.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His longest play of the game took place early in the first quarter when quarterback Davis Mills connected with Collins for a 15-yard gain.

Collins wasn't the only significant player the Texans lost due to injury at Allegiant Stadium. Early in the first quarter, veteran defensive lineman Maliek Collins sustained a chest injury that sidelined him for the past two contests at NRG Stadium.

As the Texans begin preparations ahead of their Week 10 match against the 6-2 New York Giants, coach Lovie Smith is hoping to have the services of Maliek and Nico back on the field at MetLife Stadium.

"We talk about how good the Giants are, rightfully so, we need all hands on deck," Smith said. "They’re getting better. They are right on schedule and have made a lot of progress."

The absence of Maliek has further hindered Houston's production on the defensive line. Prior to the game, the Texans had placed Jonathan Greenard on injured reserve after he suffered a calf injury in practice the week before.

Maliek has played a valuable part in the Texans' defensive front, where he has recorded 11 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass deflection amid the first five games of the season.

Smith said the Texans began injury check Monday morning and should have an update before Wednesday's practice.

