Texans' CJ Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. Given Prestigious Title by NFL
The Houston Texans have a few rising stars on their hands with Will Anderson Jr. and CJ Stroud. Both taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans have high expectations for each as they enter their season in the NFL.
Stroud is coming off a down season but has shown his immense potential, especially as a rookie. With an enhanced offensive line, the hope is certainly that protection will hold up long enough for him to showcase that talent. For Anderson Jr., who was the No. 3 overall pick in 2023, he went for seven sacks as a rookie and followed that up with 11 in his second season in the league.
The duo has been named one of the best homegrown units in the NFL. Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys, Jalen Hurts and Jalen Carter for the Eagles, Aidan Hutchinson and Jahmyr Gibbs for the Lions and Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson for the Jets were the other four duos listed.
Here's what Around the NFL's Nick Shook said on Stroud, with a separate paragraph on Anderson Jr.
"In the pre-draft competition for the top selection of the 2023 draft, Stroud came up short, ultimately going second overall to Houston after Carolina chose Alabama's Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. In hindsight, it was probably the best possible outcome for Stroud, a quarterback who thrives on laser-like accuracy and an unusually calm, steady presence in the pocket. His debut season led many to believe Carolina had made a devastating mistake, as Stroud ran away with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and spearheaded a turnaround in Houston that has returned the Texans to prominence. His second campaign -- a 19-game journey spent behind an incredibly inconsistent offensive line -- wasn't as stellar, but Stroud remains an incredibly promising quarterback because of a core set of skills that suggest he'll compile a fantastic career. Stroud has some questions to answer in 2025 -- a process he actually began with a quality finish to 2024, which included a playoff win over the Chargers -- but those who know him expect him to respond emphatically," Shook wrote.
The Texans did their best this offseason to add key talent around Stroud as well, bringing in Iowa State receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft to bolster their wide receiver unit.
As for Anderson Jr., he's opposite Danielle Hunter, which should help open up opportunities for career-best numbers this season as well.
That said, the expectations are high for the Texans entering 2025