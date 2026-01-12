Texans Banking on Elite Pass Rush to Disrupt Aaron Rodgers

During the build-up to the Houston Texans' critical road playoff game, head coach DeMeco Ryans has been keen to stress that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers still what's required to pull out a win on any given weekend.

Therefore, it stands to reason that the Texans' phenomenal pass rushing superstars Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. will play a pivotal role in pressurizing the Steelers' 42-year-old passer.

Hunter gives the Texans a savvy veteran influence, the kind of which is always pure gold when you reach the knockout stages, and Ryans appreciates the blend it gives his defensive unit.

“Danielle has meant everything to our defensive success," Ryans said of Hunter. "With him, we added a guy to our team as a free agent two years ago who already had success as a pass rusher when he was in Minnesota [Vikings]. He was always getting after the quarterback, double-digit sack guy."

Danielle Hunter Playing Major Part in Texans' Defensive Success

Constructing the number-one edge rushing partnership in the entire league was unquestionably costly, but the value-for-money aspect comes built in; particularly when you have a selfless mentor and star player all rolled into one with Hunter.

“So, to add him with a young guy in Will [Anderson Jr.], we added a guy who not only is productive, but he's also a selfless guy who is willing to teach the other young guys how it's done, how he's had success in his career," Ryans detailed.

"That's the biggest thing that I've seen from him is his willingness to share the gift that he has and his little tricks of the trade and how he can beat guys on a consistent basis. Him sharing that information has helped a lot of our guys have some success.”

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

All things considered, Hunter and Co. have got the due diligence work in place, so now it's time to deliver against a future Hall of Fame signal caller on hostile turf.

Of course, exactly how Rodgers goes about getting the ball out early and attempts to avoid taking costly sacks is going to rely a great deal more on his smarts and live arm than any somewhat faded athletic prowess.

Nevertheless, Rodgers has the exact kind of high football IQ that, when it's mixed with some big game moxie, can leave even a stellar defense like Houston scratching their heads.

Part of the riddle to solve for coach Ryans will involve diagnosing exactly where they need to be lining up on defense, especially as Rodgers pulls the strings with his personnel and exotic formations.

“They utilize their personnel really well, whether it's 11, 12, or 13, they'll vary their personnel groupings to keep you off balance a little bit, so you don't know what you're going to get based on personnel," Ryans said of the Steelers.

"They've done a really great job of balancing and mixing it up. They also mix in some of the things that Aaron has always done well in his career. When you spread the formations out, he can see the defense, and he can pick and choose where he wants to go with the football. That's always been an element of Aaron and what he's capable of doing.”

No matter how much smoke and mirrors Rodgers and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can help conjure, the Texans' vicious pass rush figures to get home quicker than it takes Rodgers to work things out at field level.

