The Houston Texans' commanding 30-6 Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers now means that they'll have a divisional round date against the New England Patriots and their rolling 13-4 unit led by first-year coach Mike Vrabel, joined by his MVP candidate at quarterback, Drake Maye.

It's not only the Texans' biggest game of the season thus far that they'll be set to take on, but it'll also be a talented group on both sides of the ball that's proven throughout the course of the year––even with a questionable regular season schedule––that they're right within the mix of top contenders eyeing the chance to win a Super Bowl.

However, even with the talent and momentum that the Patriots are heading into this one with, their new head coach certainly won't be overlooking what he'll be up against with the Texans and their unit that's won ten straight games, and he especially won't be discrediting this top-tier defense that he considers the best he and his team have faced all season.

"Yeah, of course," Vrabel said when asked if the Texans' defense is the best they've faced all season. "I mean, they have great talent, great scheme, they play hard and I respect how hard they play. They're not only talented, but they have a play demeanor that I can appreciate."

Mike Vrabel Gives Tons of Credit to Texans' Defense

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It's similar reviews that the Texans' elite unit has been given all season: they're not only a tough matchup on paper that has the personnel to match just about any offense in the NFL, but they've also got a rock-solid mentality led by head coach DeMeco Ryans that makes each and every week they take the field a chore for the other side to face for an entire 60 minutes.

A lot of that success on the defensive side starts with the Texans' talent upfront. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have been wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks every week, bringing intense pressure if not having already taken them down for a sack, and have become the foundation of a well-rounded and dangerous defense that's remained atop most important statistics all season.

In the mind of Vrabel, that skillset from the Texans' duo off the edge isn't just one move or play call that makes them so dominant; it's their outstanding versatility that makes them a nightmare to game plan against.

"I don't think it's just one move. I think there's talent, length and effort. If they get blocked, they don't stay blocked long. Can power – different moves on the edge. So, they play hard against the run. It's not just if you run the ball that they're taking plays off. So, two really good bookends."

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For the Texans, the task that the Patriots present on their offensive end will be wildly different than what the Steelers brought to the Wild Card round earlier this week. They might have a league MVP on their hands with an assortment of underrated weapons at their disposal.

However, they've proven all season long that no matter who's in front of them, they have a defense that can compete with the best talents in any given game; a steadfast mentality that's bound to carry over into another playoff test on the road, and for New England, could be one of their biggest challenges they've been tasked to overcome yet.

