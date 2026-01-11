Five Questions Ahead of Texans vs. Steelers Matchup

The Houston Texans are getting ready to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the NFL's Wild Card Weekend.

To learn more about the Texans' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers On SI contributor Jack Markowski.

How are the Steelers recovering after the shocking Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens?

It truly feels like the Steelers have a new lease on life after that win over the Ravens. They obviously caught a massive break after Tyler Loop missed what would've been a game-winning 44-yard field goal for Baltimore, and Pittsburgh now has a little bit of momentum pointing in its direction.

With DK Metcalf set to return from his two-game suspension and a pretty clean bill of health across the board, I'd say the Steelers have recovered well and are in a good spot overall.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What’s a matchup that could dictate how the game goes?

I think Nico Collins vs. Joey Porter Jr. will be a big one to watch, but for me Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. against Dylan Cook and Troy Fautanu is the top matchup.

Hunter and Anderson are two of the best edge rushers in the league, and they inarguably have the leg-up on Cook and Fautanu on paper.

The Steelers’ tackle duo, though, has played really well since Cook made his debut in Week 14. They’ll have their hands full against Hunter and Anderson, but they have at least a puncher’s chance of limiting them.

What’s one thing people should know about the Steelers that cannot be found in a box score?

The Steelers have gone 69-straight games scoring 7 points or fewer in the first quarter, which is the third-longest streak in league history. It doesn't as much of a surprise considering they don't have an explosive offense, but if Houston is able to get off to a fast start, that could be all it needs to take them down.

If the Steelers were to beat the Texans, what would be the reason why?

I'd say offensively, it would be a mixture of the Steelers being able to fend off Houston’s pass rush and their running back duo of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell having big days both on the ground and through the air.

Defensively, Pittsburgh’s own group of edge rushers in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig will all have to be on their A-game against a Texans offensive line that's seemingly improved as the year has gone on but is still below-average.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I expect a defensive, low-scoring slugfest in the cold conditions at Acrisure Stadium. It truly could go either way, and the Texans are coming in hot on a nine-game win streak, but I have Pittsburgh pulling off a 20-16 win and ending its six-game playoff losing streak in the process.

