Rookie Kicker Finally Healthy

NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak, the rookie kicker who has been sidelined by injury since June, is getting back to work.

The Tennessee Titans designated Shudak for return to practice from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday .That means franchise officials now have three weeks to evaluate him on the field while he does not count against the 53-man roster.

The move comes a day after veteran kicker Josh Lambo was released. Lambo was signed a week earlier to fill in for Randy Bullock, who missed last Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a calf injury in his kicking leg.

Bullock’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium is yet to be determined.

“We’ll see how that goes,” coach Mike Vrabel said before the day’s practice. “I’m excited to see Caleb kick and start to work back into the mix. He’s worked hard to get back.

“And, obviously, we’ll see how Randy feels.”

Shudak, an undrafted rookie, was expected to compete with Bullock for the job in training camp. He was injured during the June minicamp, the final phase of offseason training, and has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list since.

At the time, it seemed like a longshot that Shudak could unseat an established veteran like Bullock. However, undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse beat out punter Brett Kern during the preseason and since has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and Special teams Player of the Month once each.

Shudak spent four seasons at the University of Iowa but was the primary placekicker there for just one season (2021). The 5-foot-7, 177-pounder made 24 of 28 field goal attempts overall, seven of seven from 40-49 yards and four of six from 50-plus yards. He averaged 63.4 yards on his kickoffs, 71 percent of which (46-of-65) resulted in touchbacks.