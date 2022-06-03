Rookie Kickers Hope to Measure Up

NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak didn’t immediately know the significance of the No. 11 jersey the Tennessee Titans gave him for rookie minicamp.

The undrafted free-agent kicker only knew it wasn’t an especially snug fit.

“The first time I put it on, it was like down to my knees,” Shudak said with a laugh. “Come to realize it’s a little bit bigger than I am. But it’s cool.”

The sight of the 5-foot-7, 177-pound Shudak wearing the jersey number previously worn by 6-foot-1, 226-pound wide receiver A.J. Brown has taken some adjustment this offseason.

But it might be wise for Titans fans to keep an eye on the little guy – as well as undrafted free-agent punter Ryan Stonehouse – through OTAs and training camp.

Historically speaking, the odds are stacked against Shudak and Stonehouse as they seek to unseat veterans Randy Bullock and Brett Kern, respectively. In the Titans era, none of Tennessee’s returning kickers or punters have ever lost their jobs during offseason or training-camp competitions.

The process of succession at those Titans positions has always been via salary-cap cut, free agency or retirement.

Shudak and Stonehouse, however, might be entering more advantageous situations than their predecessors.

In the case of Shudak, he’s competing against an incumbent – Bullock -- who’s only held the job for one season, as opposed to previous kickers who’ve been far more entrenched like Joe Nedney, Rob Bironas or Ryan Succop.

Additionally, Shudak showed impressive leg strength last season at Iowa, as his 24-for-28 overall field-goal total included seven-for-seven from 40-49 yards and four-for-six from 50-plus yards. He averaged 63.4 yards on his kick-offs, earning touchbacks on 46-of-65 (71 percent) last season.

Comparatively, Bullock was 26-of-31 for the Titans last year, but just nine-of-14 from 40-plus yards. He averaged 63.8 yards on kick-offs, earning touchbacks on 50-of-89 (56.2 percent).

How does a kicker like Shudak, who’s even smaller than most at his position, produce such power?

“I think my size is kind of an advantage for me,” Shudak said. “I get quicker leg speed. I don’t have as much leverage to get to the ball, so I can use that leg speed to generate that power.”

Shudak admits, though, that his stature – and ability – have surprised some observers in the past.

“A lot of times I do (surprise them), yeah,” he said. “Most people in college thought I was a manager on the team, and then come to find out, `Oh, I actually kick.’ So, it was always funny. It’s a lot of fun.”

The 24-year-old Shudak said he talked with the Saints following the draft, but signed with the Titans after developing a relationship with special-teams coach Craig Aukerman.

“I talked to the staff, and the interest they showed really made me feel like I belonged, and I wanted here,” Shudak said. “They made it sound like it’s an open competition, a chance for me and Randy to compete and see who comes out on top and who can help the team win.”

Stonehouse seems to face an even more daunting task than Shudak. Kern has served as the Titans’ punter for the past 13 years, including Pro Bowl seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Still, coach Mike Vrabel is on record as saying the team didn’t punt well enough last season, and both Kern’s average (44.8 yards) and net average (41.2 yards) per punt were his lowest since 2016.

The long-haired Stonehouse showed an impressive leg last season at Colorado State, averaging 50.9 yards per punt on 58 attempts, the second-best figure in the nation. He totaled 32 punts over 50 yards in 2021, including an 81-yard monster against Vanderbilt.

Will either Shudak or Stonehouse make enough of an impression to unseat one of the Titans’ veteran specialists? The real test will come in training camp and the preseason when it will be up to the undrafted free agents to reprise their college success.

But Vrabel promises to give each player a fair shake.

“We’ve tried to provide competition (at those positions),” Vrabel said. “Those guys have a strong leg, and I think the competition in practice has been good. We’ll have to see (Hudak) kick in the preseason games and ultimately make a decision at the end of preseason. But just like everybody else, they’re going to get an opportunity to win a job.”