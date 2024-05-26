Analyst Has Little Faith in Titans' Will Levis
NASHVILLE — Brace yourselves, Tennessee Titans fans, as a familiar narrative unfolds: a prominent national writer shared a potentially alarming prediction for Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis.
Adding to the mounting skepticism surrounding Levis, the latest critique surfaces on a Pro Football Talk podcast. Mike Florio and Charean Williams assert that Levis is the No.1 quarterback with the most precarious hold on his starting job as we approach the 2024 National Football League regular season.
"I'm going with Will Levis," Williams said. "The Titans have had a good offseason, but it still comes down to quarterback. Levis had several injuries last season. He couldn't stay on the field because of a right foot injury, a quad injury, and a high ankle sprain—the same thing we talked about with Anthony Richardson. Levis must figure out how to protect himself and stay on the field."
Last season, Levis showcased his capabilities by completing 149 of 255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 84.2. However, as Williams pointed out, he struggled with ankle and foot injuries toward the end of the season, which impacted his performance and led to him being unable to play in two of the team's final three games.
Levis recently shared with reporters that he feels healthier than he has in a long time, a promising sign for his readiness to tackle a pivotal season.
"I feel great. Having these last five to six weeks to be with the guys and learn the offense, obviously that jump-start is huge," Levis told reporters.
"But physically, I feel like I am in a better spot than I've been in a really, really long time. That is one of the things I was looking to improve the most this offseason... So it's been cool to feel my body get to that point, and I am going to keep working to get past there."
Williams mentioned the Titans' record during Levis' starts and the possibility that the team led by first-year coach Brian Callahan could have a figurative short leash.
"He went 3-6 last season," Williams said. "He has to learn a new system. Mason Rudolph looks serviceable. I think we know what Mason Rudolph is, and there's a reason the Steelers didn't re-sign him... But he played as good as he did in his career last year. He went 3-0, just three touchdowns but no interceptions. He's serviceable. You can win with Mason Rudolph."
Williams continued laying out what would be a nightmare scenario for Levis, Callahan, and Titans general manager Ran Carthon.
"I think you can win with the team the Titans have built around Will Levis," Williams said. "So Will Levis is going to get his shot... He's not going to get a of ton of time. If the Titans start out 1-3, 1-4, they're going to pull the plug and put Mason Rudolph in there."
