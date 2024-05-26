Titans Hire Named Best Offseason Move
The Tennessee Titans have retooled their coaching staff with Brian Callahan at the helm, and he brought a familiar face with him to help.
Callahan's dad Bill, 67, is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, which is why The Athletic tabbed him as the Titans' best offseason move.
"Getting offensive line coach Bill Callahan out of his Browns contract so he could join the Titans under his head-coaching son was big for Tennessee, which needs its line to improve overnight," The Athletic writes.
Callahan recently spent the last four years as the Cleveland Browns offensive line coach, where he led one of the most successful units in the NFL. Now, he comes to the Titans, who need a lot of help in that department.
The Titans have added some key players in the trenches, including No. 7 overall pick JC Latham and free agent center Lloyd Cushenberry III, and getting coached by Callahan should help develop both of them as well.
Callahan comes to the Titans with over 40 years of coaching experience and nearly 30 in the NFL. He's also been a head coach, making the Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in 2002. That should certainly help his son, a first-time head coach, make his transition from coordinator a little smoother.
Hiring Callahan to coach the offensive line came with so many pros, and little, if any, cons. That should make the Titans a little better as they try to vault out of last place in the AFC South.
