Analyst Makes Unpleasant Prediction for Titans QB
NASHVILLE — An unwavering determination to prove the doubters wrong is a recurring theme in sports, a narrative that often inspires and captivates weary fanbases. In the case of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, this narrative is not just a myth but a constantly repeated perception that's getting louder.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently compiled a list of 10 quarterbacks with the most at stake in the upcoming 2024 National Football League season. This season holds immense significance for the Titans, and it's no surprise to passionate Titan fans that Levis was one of the quarterbacks Gagnon believes has to overcome significant obstacles.
"The 2023 second-round pick made an early splash in relief of Ryan Tannehill as a rookie (posting 130-plus passer ratings in two of his first four games), but he struggled after that and likely doesn't have a leash that spans the length of the 2024 campaign," Gagnon wrote.
Titans' general manager Ran Carthon has unequivocally shown his commitment to building around Levis. The offseason signings of center Lloyd Cushenberry, wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, and running back Tony Pollard indicate the team's efforts to bolster an offense that faced challenges in scoring points last season.
First-year Titans coach also praised Levis for showing commitment.
"He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm," Callahan said during rookie minicamp. "Every day, he comes in, he learns it and that's always the mark to me of guys that take coaching well if they can take it from the meeting room to the grass. And so, he's been able to translate those things as we've come out here. So really happy with the work he's done so far. I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point in the year."
Levis' performance last year was a mixed bag. He threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in nine starts, which is a decent start for a rookie. However, his completion rate of 58.4 percent and a passer rating of 84.2 indicate a need for improvement in consistency and accuracy, as Gagnon points out. Levis also struggled with ankle and foot injuries towards the end of the season and could not play in two of the team's final three games.
"A lack of consistency, especially when it comes to accuracy," Gagnon said of Levis' obstacle. "Levis completed just 58.4 percent of his passes and had the league's lowest qualified on-target rate during a roller-coaster rookie season."
If it wasn't harsh enough to say Levis' most significant obstacle is himself, then the prediction goes even darker for hopeful Titan fans.
"These were issues that also plagued the Kentucky product in college," Gagnon wrote. "That's unlikely to suddenly change now, especially with limited support. I bet we'll see Mason Rudolph and maybe even Malik Willis at certain points this season."
The good news for Levis, the Titans, and their fans is that predictions are barely worth the bandwidth used to type them. Ultimately, the true story of Levis will unfold during the season, which is three months away.
