Titans RB Tabbed Comeback Candidate
NASHVILLE — A recent Pro Football Focus article argues that Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made a wise choice in signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the offseason.
PFF compiled a list of players from each National Football League team, and Pollard emerged as the Titans' hopeful for a potential comeback season.
Bradley Locker's analysis for PFF points out the stark contrast in Pollard's performance from 2022 to the 2023 season.
"Pollard was exceptional in 2021 and 2022 but didn't look nearly as potent in 2023," Locker writes. "His breakaway percentage fell by 21.4 percentage points from 2022 to 2023, his yards per attempt decreased from over 5.2 to 4.0, and he also had three fumbles."
"Tennessee didn't seem too bothered by Pollard's weakened production last year, rewarding him with a three-year, $21.75 million deal this offseason. A new atmosphere and a head coach who has lots of experience feeding a bell cow in Brian Callahan could pay dividends toward Pollard looking more like a home-run hitter."
Despite a dip in performance, Pollard managed to gain 1,005 yards on 252 carries in the previous season, and 1,007 yards on nearly 60 fewer carries in the 2022 season. It's worth noting that Pollard began the 2023 season while still recovering from a severe leg injury sustained during the 2022 playoffs, a testament to his resilience and determination.
Despite the challenges, Pollard showcased his potential in some of his best games later in the season. The Titans are optimistic, believing that he has only begun to reveal the depth of his skills.
