Analyst: Will Levis Could Be Titans Downfall
NASHVILLE — A recent article by Pro Football Focus raises doubts about the second-year quarterback's ability to lead the Tennessee Titans to the playoffs and prevent three consecutive losing seasons.
Before Titans fans get disheartened, the article meticulously examined each AFC team, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The article aimed to explore one reason each team could miss the playoffs. The author expressed concerns about Will Levis that could significantly impact the team's playoff prospects.
"Will Levis had some nice moments as a rookie, earning a PFF grade above 77.0 in two of his nine starts, and he enters 2024 as the Titans' clear starter," PFF wrote. "Getting out of the AFC South will be tough, though, and they will need to be better if they are to contend for a playoff spot. The pieces are in place for Levis to be successful, with Calvin Ridley pairing with DeAndre Hopkins to form a formidable wide receiver duo, but it will be on him to deliver in his second NFL season."
In his nine starts last year, Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 58.4 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 84.2.
It's no secret that many of the Titans' hopes rest on Levis. The team made several moves to build around him. First-year Titans coach Brian Callahan believes he's ready to prove the doubters wrong.
"He's been great. Really, really happy with the work that he's put in, what he's learned," Callahan said during a recent press conference. "There's a lot of information coming at him. A lot of technical things, a lot of mental things, a lot of physical things as far as fundamentals, techniques, how we teach, what we teach. He's attacked it with really awesome enthusiasm. Every day, he comes in, he learns it and that's always the mark to me of guys that take coaching well if they can take it from the meeting room to the grass.
"And so, he's been able to translate those things as we've come out here. So really happy with the work he's done so far. I think he's really gotten better in a short amount of time because of the way he approaches his job, and that's all you can ask for at this point in the year."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!