Titans Second-Year TE Making Noise
Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle didn't get a ton of action in his first NFL season.
The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati found ways to make an impact with the Titans in his rookie year, but his playing time was limited, especially after a knee injury cost him the last five games of the season.
But going into his second season with new coach Brian Callahan, Whyle is expected to have an expanded role in the offense.
"Josh (Whyle) has really put together a nice first offseason really as a pro," Callahan said. "Obviously your first year coming in as a rookie is hard. Tight end’s a hard position to contribute to immediately. It takes some time. ... He's really done a nice job taking that step and growth in the second year. He's big, he's got a large catch radius and he can run. And so, those guys are fun tools to have, and if he keeps progressing. I'm really excited about what he can bring for us. He's done a really nice job."
Fellow rookie classmate Will Levis needs as many weapons as possible, and while he has that with his receivers, tight end is up for grabs. Whyle only had nine catches for 94 yards and a touchdown in his rookie year, but he could be in line for more looks in 2024. At 6-7, 248 pounds, Whyle's body is better geared to be a blocking tight end, but if the Titans can make him more versatile, he could find himself more involved in the passing game.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!