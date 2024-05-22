DeAndre Hopkins Gives Major Praise to Titans WR Room
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, brimming with anticipation for the upcoming season, shared his excitement about the potential of his position group for the 2024 National Football League season during a recent press conference.
Hopkins is filled with hope that the addition of new Titan wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley will result in fewer double-teams against him. The acquisition of these free agents could potentially lead to a more balanced and successful offense. Despite his outstanding performance last season, where he caught 75 passes for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, Hopkins faced challenges. He was often the main focus of opposing teams, which limited his ability to get open and made his job more difficult. The arrival of Ridley and Boyd is expected to bring about a significant change in this regard.
"This is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had chance to play with on paper," Hopkins said. "I'm not going to come up here and say a whole bunch because we haven't played a game yet but we will see how it goes once we get on the field."
Hopkins further elaborated on how the Titans can take what's on paper into the games.
"It's about taking it day-by-day," Hopkins said. "A lot of us are still learning how things go with the new offense. We need to make sure we stay focused in practice."
Hopkins also believes that friendly competition within the group will lead toward everyone improving.
"Anytime we get anyone who was the number one receiver, my mindset is to go out there and outcompete them and outdo them," Hopkins said. "I've always had that mindset. Kobe Bryant being my favorite athlete of all time, anytime I get the chance to compete against anyone I'm trying to outcompete them, I'm trying to outdo them. It's only going to make the team better."
