Titans RB Sees Massive Upside With New Duo
The Tennessee Titans have a new face leading the running back room, and his name is Tony Pollard. While Pollard is new to the Titans, he is fairly acclimated with Tennessee, making the marriage a good fit for both sides.
"At this point, I feel like I'm at home," Pollard said at OTA's. "I feel like everyone welcomed me with open arms. It's kind of a homecoming for me, being from Tennessee. It's a home feeling for me in the locker room."
Pollard is set to team up with second-year pro Tyjae Spears, who ran for 453 yards in his rookie season behind Derrick Henry. Pollard is looking forward to the damage he can build alongside Spears in the backfield.
"Never giving the defense a break," Pollard said. "You got one guy that can come in there and do a lot of different things, then sub out and put in another back ... that can come in with that same energy, so it will be tough on the defense."
Pollard and Spears will represent a very different rushing attack than what the Titans have had in previous years. Both of them are similar builds, but they aren't the type of running backs who are bowling balls like Henry just trying to bully their way into yards. Both of them are incredibly shifty and can run both inside and out.
Having two similar backs means there may be a lack of change to the pace, but the benefit is that both can provide a consistent energy that can drown out a defense, and that appears to be what the Titans are looking for.
