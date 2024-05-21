Titans Rookie T'Vondre Sweat Misses Second OTA
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was among nine players who did not participate in Tuesday's OTA session at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
Titans coach Brian Callahan stated that Sweat was one of the athletes rehabbing from various ailments. Callahan also took the opportunity to remind reporters of the team's policy, stating that the team is not required to provide injury reports until the season starts, so they won't specify injuries.
Callahan spoke in generalities about the process of players returning to the field.
"There's guy who have clean up surgeries and there's things they have done in the offseason process that they're rehabbing and returning to play," Callahan said. "That stuff is all normal procedure for us. The guys who have any knicks and bruises from the process of even Phase 1 or Phase 2... You're part of the rehab process as well. Those things don't get reported because, again, we don't have to, but there are plenty of guys who are in return to play protocol and guys that are on a day or two or a week of the rehab process."
The team released a video before Tuesday's practice showing Sweat catching a pass in pads and a helmet, seemingly indicating his participation in Monday's OTA.
"He's been great," Callahan said when a reporter asked him about Sweat's progress since the Titans drafted him the 38th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. "He's been getting plenty of work. He falls in the same boat as the other rookies do. He's going to make plenty of mistakes. But everything those guys have done when it comes to putting the work in he's done a nice job in translating it to the field."
Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, Nicholas Petit-Frere, L'Jarius Sneed, Colton Dowell, TK McLendon, and Jaelyn Duncan were among the players who did not participate in Tuesday's drills. The Titans completed their second of eight sessions on a warm and humid Tuesday afternoon. These sessions are not mandatory.
