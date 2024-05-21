Tyler Boyd Talks Joining Titans
Tyler Boyd, displaying his dedication to his new team, wasted no time in joining the Tennessee Titans. After officially signing with the Titans last Monday, he swiftly made his way to Nashville a week later.
Without delay, he was on the turf at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park on Tuesday, ready to make his mark as one of the newest Titans.
Boyd is hopeful that he has found a welcoming home in Tennessee with the Titans, who are aiming to recover from back-to-back losing seasons.
"I knew they were always interested from beginning knowing that (coach Brian) Callahan came and having a guy that knows the system and can out here and help guys. It didn't work in the beginning (of free agency) but I always knew this would be a favorable team for me to be a part of because of him and the system. We stayed in touch. I came on a visit and weighed out my options... Everywhere I went felt fine and good but this felt like home to me. It's that feeling you get when everything feels right. They were always one of the top teams I wanted to be a part of."
Boyd joins the Titans after eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the Bengals, he played in 120 games with 77 starts and participated in seven postseason contests with six starts. In his first two seasons, he caught 76 passes for 828 yards. Boyd's breakout year came in 2018, leading the team with 76 catches for 1,028 yards. In 2019, he set career highs in both receptions (90) and yards (1,046), solidifying his status as one of the six Bengals players to have recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons.
First-year Titans head coach Callahan served as Boyd's offensive coordinator with the Bengals for the past five seasons. Callahan is confident that Boyd's familiarity with the new schemes will be advantageous for the team.
"He's ahead of the game because he knows a lot of the system," Callahan said. "But, as him and I talked this morning, there's quite a bit of things that just change over anytime you transition a system. Things that might not make sense, words, formations as you get with other people, they ask questions about stuff. And again, we've been in the same system for five years, so it's grown.
"So there's a handful things that change that he's got to get up to speed on. But as far as getting lined up and having a pretty good idea of where to go and what to do, he's pretty on top of it. So there's a bonus there and a comfort level for him that he knows the bones, at least of the offensive system."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!