Edge Rusher Named Titans Best Sleeper Pick
NASHVILLE — It is not uncommon for football fans to lose interest during the later rounds of the NFL Draft, but history shows that some of the league's best players got picked in those rounds. The Tennessee Titans hope they found hidden gems in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, and a recent USA Today article highlighted this possibility.
USA Today's Doug Farrar on Touchdown Wire wrote that Jaylen Harrell is the Titans' best sleeper pick in an article where he picked one player from each of the 32 NFL teams.
Michigan's Jaylen Harrell was 252nd overall pick in the seventh round. He started 15 games at edge rusher, totaled 31 tackles, including a team-high nine for loss, and a team-high 6.5 sacks with five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup for the national champions.
Farrar was a bit surprised the Titans waited until the seventh-round especially with the team's leading sacker leaving for the Houston Texans. There isn't a lot of depth at the position behind starters Harold Landry and Adren Key. But, Farrar believes the Titans might've gotten fortunate with Harrell being available so late.
"There may be a sleeper over time with the 252nd overall pick in the seventh round in the person of Michigan edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell, Farrar wrote. "The 6′ 3¾”, 250-pound Harrell totaled six sacks and 31 total pressures in just 215 pass-rushing snaps for the national champs last season, and he’s a pure speed guy off the edge. Harrell may need a year of development at the NFL level to put his pass-rush plan together, but the traits are certainly worth the investment."
