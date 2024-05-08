Titans WR Has Shot to Kill Bust Label
NASHVILLE — Treylon Burks, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has failed to live up to the expectations set for him. Nonetheless, according to a recent publication, if he performs well in the upcoming season, Burks has the potential to redeem himself and avoid being labeled as a bust.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay recently picked six players who could rid themselves of the bust label and lead with Burks.
"The 24-year-old's rookie year culminated with 444 yards and one touchdown on 33 receptions. Instead of building on that pedestrian performance, he took a step back during his sophomore campaign," Kay wrote. "He finished 2023 with a meager 16 catches for 221 yards and zero touchdowns, abysmal contributions from a wideout who was expected to play a far greater role in Tennessee's offense."
Of the 28 receivers chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft, 20 had played in the league last season. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), a sports analytics company that evaluates the individual performance of each player, Burks was ranked last among all 20 players. According to PFF's 2023 rankings of 200 NFL receivers, Burks has been placed at No. 177.
"While Burks' regression is concerning, injuries are partly responsible for his middling output," Kay continued. "He has been limited to just 22 appearances since entering the NFL—suiting up for 11 in each of his first two seasons—and his development was hamstrung by a lack of serviceable quarterback talent and a limited offensive scheme deployed by the previous regime."
Kay believes new Titans coach Brian Callahan and the Titans signing Calvin Ridley could make life easier for Burks. The Titans also signed Tyler Boyd, which could make Burks the fourth option, however if the Titans offense with Will Levis is more prodigious there still could be plenty to go around for the Arkansas alum.
Callahan expressed belief during a recent interview on Nashville's 104.5 The Fan that Burks will improve in his third season.
"He's really had a fantastic start to the offseason, Callahan said. I've been happy with what he's done. He's done a great job of learning and getting a bunch of different things down, and I think he's really stacked a handful of really good days together."
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!