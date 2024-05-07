NFL Scout Praises Titans Most Questionable Pick
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made a bold move by Taking T'Vondre Sweat with the No. 38 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Several draft experts called the pick a reach, and some considered Sweat a potential bust. Others feel Sweat has the potential to be a star.
Questions about the fairness of considering a second-round pick a bust aside, there is lots of criticism for the Titans taking Sweat. However, there is at least one NFC scout who thinks Carthon made the right call. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote a story gathering intel from sources around the league on each team's post-draft assessments.
"Adds an NFC scout on Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, the Titans' second-round pick: "He had the DUI, but he wasn't falling past the second round," Fowler wrote. "He was one of the most dominant players at the Senior Bowl. Somebody would have taken him. And I think he's contrite about what happened."
Fowler also detailed some of the Titans draft strategy for taking offensive tackle JC Latham with No. 7 pick in the draft. Most mock drafts had the Titans taking Joe Alt, but the Los Angeles Chargers made that impossible when they took at at No. 5. Carthon told reporters after the draft he knew the Chargers could take Alt.
"The Titans had three primary options at No. 7 overall: Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, Alabama tackle JC Latham, and Nabers, the LSU receiver considered by some evaluators as the most explosive player in the draft. If Latham, the eventual pick, was off the board, Nabers likely would have been the pick. A three-man core of Ridley, Nabers, and DeAndre Hopkins could've been lethal for Will Levis.
The Titans went with the lineman and recently strengthened the wide receiver group by signing former Bengals standout Tyler Boyd.
