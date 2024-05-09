Colts LB Takes Shot at Titans
The Tennessee Titans will have early bulletin board material as they head into rookie mini camp, OTAs and eventually training camp. Why? Because Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is already talking smack.
During an appearance on The Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Franklin was asked if he had "beef" with the Titans. His response was no, because he didn't have the challenge of beating them.
"No, because I already smacked (the Titnas)a couple times," Franklin said. "It really be Houston. I’m not going to lie to you, I like C.J. (Stroud), man. I support all our young brothers at quarterback, but C.J., he done said a lot of wild stuff to me in our run-ins… He is feeling himself… I need to see that boy again."
Indianapolis is 6-6 when Franklin has been on the field against the Titans. But, with the Titans struggles in 2023, many players likely feel as if they have an open shot at chirping at Tennessee.
Still, the Titans will likely see it, and you'd have to imagine they'll remember it when they square off during the season.
