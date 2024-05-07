Former Titans RB Invited to Steelers Minicamp
NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans running back could be finding a new home. Jonathan Ward is participating in the Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Ward is a 6-foot, 202-pound running back from Kankakee, Illinois. He attended Central Michigan University and began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Ward has rushed for 69 yards and averages 4.1 yards per carry. He has also accumulated 52 receiving yards over 42 games with the Arizona Cardinals and Titans.
During his rookie season, Ward played in 14 games primarily on special teams. In 2021, he played in another 13 games for the Cardinals and saw more playing time on offense. During that time, he rushed for 33 yards on nine carries and caught three of four targets for 34 yards.
After playing most of his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Ward bounced back and forth between active rosters and practice squads. He played seven games with the Titans last season. Ward had three carries for 11 yards.
Ward also adds special teams value. He has 16 tackles on special teams.
