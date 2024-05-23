Green Dot? Titans Not Worried About Defensive Communication
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, displaying confidence, isn't as worried as fans are about the team's defensive signal-caller. This player relays defensive play calls from the sideline to the rest of the defense on the field.
The previous person in this role, Azeez Al-Shaair, left the team as a free agent and joined the Houston Texans. He was a pivotal player in the Titans' defensive lineup. In the NFL, a player donning the green dot on their helmet serves as the vital communication link with the sideline, typically a seasoned player due to its crucial role in coordinating the defense and adjusting strategies on the field.
Callahan held a press conference on Tuesday, and a reporter mentioned comments from former Titan Keith Bulluck. Bulluck said he believes people are overreacting about the green dot, which resonated with Callahan's views.
"Probably a little bit," Callahan said, echoing Bulluck's sentiment. "Yeah, I'm more in his boat than I am not. I think he makes a good point. There's a communication factor that matters. There's an ability to be able to call the defense and still get lined up and play your responsibility. But ultimately, you find someone that's capable."
Callahan believes that the proper player will find their way into the role when the time is right.
"I mean, every team's got a green dot that you find one at some point that could communicate the call and get everybody lined up," Callahan said. "But the communication part on defense really is an 11-person job. I mean, all those guys have to talk. The safeties and corners are talking to each other the whole time. The linebackers in the front, the safeties and the backers."
The first-year head coach further elaborated on what it takes to handle the green dot.
"There's a ton of communication that goes on," Callahan said. "So to put it all on one person I think is probably unfair, at the end of the day. But you still have to have a guy that can handle the information, the communication part. There's a personality part of that too, that they're naturally able to be in front of guys and communicate. "
"But, it's not something that I spend a ton of time thinking about. If for some reason we get to training camp and we can't get a call out, then we can make it a big deal. But at this point, no, I don't have any real concerns."
