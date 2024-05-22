Titans' Brian Callahan Advocates for DC Dennard Wilson
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans' first-year coach, Brian Callahan, recently experienced the challenging journey of becoming a first-time head coach. He has been fortunate to have several mentors, starting with his father, current Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan, and many other notable figures in the game.
Having experienced the challenges of securing his first head coaching job, Brian Callahan is now in a position to give back. He actively supports his defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, as he participates in the 2024 Coach Accelerator Program during the NFL spring meetings, a testament to his commitment to fostering diversity in coaching.
"It's a huge deal, man. The league's really done a nice job providing opportunities for guys, minority coaches, to get in front of GM's and owners and help them prepare for the interview process because I can't tell you how many times I've talked to people around the league," Callahan said. "The interview process is a critical part if you want a chance to have an opportunity to be a head coach, and the preparation sometimes isn't what it needs to be. And so given those opportunities, people that do interviews, that have interviewed, that have hired, really do a great job."
The Coach Accelerator program is not just a program; it's a catalyst for change. Its platform is designed to bolster the pool of diverse NFL coaching candidates, creating a space for clubs and owners to interact with qualified candidates from various backgrounds. Its role in promoting diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching is paramount.
Wilson, the Defensive Backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 season, has a rich coaching history. He honed his skills with the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons and the New York Jets for four seasons in various coaching roles. His NFL coaching journey began with the St. Louis Rams in 2012, setting the stage for his current participation in the Coach Accelerator Program.
The incubator offers coaches the chance to interact with the owners and general managers of each of the 32 NFL teams, which is a crucial aspect of the program. Callahan provided further details about the importance of Wilson's involvement in the event.
"And so given those opportunities, people that do interviews, that have interviewed, that have hired, really do a great job. And then, the networking part of it, connecting with other guys, offense and defense, connecting with GM's, getting a chance sit down with owners. It's a huge, huge deal to be able to sit down with ownership," Callahan said. "So, really happy Dennard's got that opportunity to do that."
Callahan also appreciated the event being in Nashville so Wilson can still participate in the Titans OTA program while soaking up knowledge.
"He's definitely qualified and the type of guy that you would hope would get the opportunities that I think could come his way," Callahan said. "It's great for his career and his opportunity, and I'm glad the league does it. Happy it's here in Nashville so he can get back and forth and I don't lose him for too many days. But, it's a really cool opportunity for him and the guys that participated in that, it's awesome."
