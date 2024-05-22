Titans Second-Year Lineman Taking on Bigger Role
The Tennessee Titans have double dipped on the offensive line to start each of the past two draft classes. In 2023, the team picked Northwestern's Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick, and now he'll have this year's No. 7 overall selection JC Latham from Alabama right next to him on the left side of the line.
Skoronski is very familiar with Latham's future path, and he's excited to forge a partnership with his fellow young lineman.
"I feel like now I have a little more perspective having gone through a year, so helping him any way I can in terms of whether that be on the field or off the field," Skoronski said of Latham. "He has been great so far. I think he is just ready to get out there and play ball. He is eager to learn, really eager to play. Making mistakes like everyone, but everyone does, and I sure as hell made a ton of mistakes. Just helping him learn and get better."
Having Skoronski play left guard next to Latham is a big responsibility to protect Will Levis' blindside, but the two of them are expected to be some of the best young offensive linemen in the league. They can bounce off of one another and make each other better in a way that few duos around the league, regardless of position, can do.
Latham played right tackle at Alabama, which is different from what he'll do with the Titans playing on the left. Skoronski also dealt with a position change, going from tackle to guard in his rookie year. The similarity of their two paths shouldn't go unnoticed, and it can only help the two as they continue to ease into life in the NFL.
