JC Latham Changing Positions for Titans
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan believes concerns over JC Latham's ability to shift from right tackle to left tackle are unfounded.
Reporters asked the veteran offensive line coach if he had any doubt that Latham could make the switch this season. He simply said, "NO."
During Thursday's press conference, Callhan gave a deadpan answer that allowed Titans reporters to have a glimpse into the mind of the man fondly referred to as 'Big Coach', both due to his legendary status and because he is the father of head coach Brian Callahan.
“Number one, his athleticism, the elder Callahan told reporters," And then, of course, all the measurable traits that he has, and then when you add in size, power, and strength, it adds up to making that move. So I think if you have the athleticism and you have strength, and you add the muscle memory to change some skillsets, it’s doable.”
Bill Callahan comes with nearly 50 years of coaching experience including 25 in the NFL. He's considered a guru in the world of offensive line coaches. He's coached 14 players to 35 Pro Bowls. It also won't be the first time he's had players switch positions on the line.
Callahan has a knack for helping linemen switch sides. He demonstrated this ability in Oakland with an undrafted free agent named Barry Sims. Sims became the Raiders' starting left tackle for eight of the next nine years. Similarly, Callahan helped Tyron Smith transition from right tackle to left tackle after his rookie year for the Dallas Cowboys. Smith's success at left tackle resulted in eight Pro Bowl selections.
“Tyron Smith was a right tackle in his rookie year and we flipped him over, and I think that worked out pretty well,” Callahan said. “Then I think Jedrick Wills, when he was drafted out of Alabama for the Browns, was a right tackle in college. We flipped him. Another guy in my past was Barry Sims from the Raiders. He was a tackle out of Utah, who we found in the World League at the time. But he ended up making that switch to left tackle as well.”
