Former Titans LB Already Knew He Was Leaving
NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's first press conference as a member of the Houston Texans is a reminder of the National Football League's human element.
Al-Shaair played for the Titans in 2023, leading the team with 163 tackles, ranking fifth in the NFL. He also recorded two sacks, nine tackles for loss, and four pass breakups.
Based on the recent interview, it seems that Al-Shaair's physical presence was in Tennessee, but his heart was with the Texans. In a recent interview with Chancellor Johnson of KPRC2 Sports, Al-Shaair expressed his satisfaction with how well he fit into head coach DeMeco Ryans' system, stating that he couldn't have imagined being elsewhere.
Al-Shaair previously played for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans when he was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Al-Shaair spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers before joining the Titans last season.
It makes that Al-Shaair would want to play for Ryans since they had success together. It also appears the linebacker would've gone there last season.
"I think it was kind of already a thing that was already supposed to happen, truthfully, Al-Shaair said."
Sometimes, it's easy to look at the large sums of money athletes make for playing a game and forget that they're people with their own preferences and life goals. Al-Shaair's recent comments serve as a reminder that the NFL is also a business for the athletes.
Al-Shaair will make his return to Nissan Stadium on November 11 and the Titans and Texans play in the regular season finale on Week 18.
