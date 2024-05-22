Cowboys' Jerry Jones See Big Things for Titans
NASHVILLE — If Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is seeking new hires for the team's marketing department, she should consider consulting with the Dallas Cowboys owner.
Jerry Jones, among other owners, had the exclusive opportunity to visit Titans House during the NFL Owners Spring Meeting in Nashville. This new Nissan Stadium experience center, a testament to the team's success, will open its doors for a select number of appointments in May. It will then fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members, promising an unforgettable experience this summer.
"Of course, I'm impressed with the Titans, period," Jones said in Nashville at the NFL Owners Spring Meeting. "I don't know if that visit (to the Titans House) impresses me as much as Nashville; the upside in Nashville, the upside of the team here and the job they're doing. It's another part of the job well done. They did a great job with the draft here all those things are impressive. They're one of the top managed teams in the NFL in my mind."
The Titans' new stadium is expected to be completed by February 2027, or possibly earlier. When teams get new stadiums, one of the first considerations is hosting a Super Bowl. Jones believes Nashville is capable of handling the task.
"Nashville can definitely host a Super Bowl," Jones said. "There is no doubt in mind at all about that. Nashville has it all here. It's a great entertainment capital. It's a vibrant growth area as there is in the United States, and I'm as impressed with the way they're being managed as any team in the NFL."
Jones continued with the compliments.
"The way they're evolving and what they're doing is impressive," Jones said. "I love what they're putting in place and how they've embraced the future of the NFL in Nashville. I'm looking at it from the NFL perspective, and if I were a Titans fan, I'd be even more pleased about the future."
