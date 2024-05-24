Titans CB Eying Bounce Back Year
It's been three years since the Tennessee Titans drafter cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he's only played in 12 games during his career.
Farley, 25, dealt with a back injury throughout the entire 2023 season and didn't make an appearance for the team. He last made an appearance for the Titans on Nov. 13, 2022.
But now, Farley is looking to get back in the fold, and he's made some progress during OTA's.
"I think he's done a nice job, and it's hard to overcome a lot of the things that he's had to overcome," coach Brian Callahan said. "So, I'm proud of the fact that he keeps working at it. What might have shut a lot of guys down and the fact that he keeps coming out, keeps trying to play, keeps rehabbing is really impressive. So, we manage it the best we can, with a lot of input from the performance side and the training room, and hopefully get him to a place where he can help us."
On top of missing last season with a back injury, his father was killed in a gas leak explosion just before the start of the season. The injury somewhat allowed him to tend to his family, but now as he embarks on a new season, Farley gets to have a fresh start.
The Titans declined his fifth-year option earlier in the offseason, making him a free agent after this year. But if he can be any positive for the Titans in 2024, he could be brought back on a short-term deal next spring.
