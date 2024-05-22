Titans Get Positive News on T'Vondre Sweat Injury
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was absent at Tuesday's Organized Team Activity session at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, which was hard to miss given Sweat's 6'6, 356-pound frame.
While full participation at voluntary OTAs is rare, it's notable when a rookie misses one of the ten practices, particularly with a new coaching staff in place, such as the Titans with Brian Callahan.
AllTitans has confirmed multiple media reports that Sweat is rehabbing a minor injury and that sitting out was precautionary. Sweat practiced during the rookie minicamp two weeks ago. The team also posted a video on X with Sweat catching a pass on Tuesday morning, which suggests that he did practice on Monday, the first OTA.
Callahan mentioned that Sweat was rehabbing from various ailments and reminded reporters that the team is only required to provide injury reports once the season starts, so they won't specify injuries.
"There's guys rehabbing. There's plenty of guys that because we don't have to put out an injury report in the spring, there's guys that have clean up surgeries," Callahan said. "There's things that they have done in the offseason process that they're rehabbing and returning to play. That's stuff's all normal procedure for us, and the guys that have any nicks and bruises from the process of even the phase one through phase two.
"You pull a hamstring and you're part of the rehab process as well. So again, those things don't get reported because we don't have to. But there's plenty of guys that are in return-to-play protocols and guys that are on a day or two or a week of rehab process."
Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, Nicholas Petit-Frere, L'Jarius Sneed, Colton Dowell, TK McLendon, and Jaelyn Duncan also did not participate in Tuesday's drills. The Titans have another OTA on Thursday at the facility that is closed to media. Their next open practice open for media will be next Wednesday and AllTitans will be there.
