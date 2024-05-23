Titans DB Named Cut Candidate
NASHVILLE — A recent Bleacher Report article identified Tre Avery as the most likely player to get cut from the Tennessee Titans roster as the 2024 National Football League regular season approaches.
The Titans' general manager has made strategic moves this offseason, signing cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. These signings indicate a clear plan, with Sneed and Awuzie expected to start on the edges and Roger McCreary taking on the slot receivers.
Adding two top corners could make someone like Avery expendable, which is part of BR's David Kenyon's point.
"Over the last two seasons, Tre Avery has collected 62 tackles with five starts in 29 games," Kenyon wrote. "Tennessee needed to upgrade the unit, however, and added both L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie. Roger McCreary is the third starter, while releasing Caleb Farley saves no money and keeping Eric Garror and rookie Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is sensible. Avery should catch on somewhere if the Titans move on."
The Titans signed Avery as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft to boost speed and depth in the cornerback department. He earned a spot in his first training camp and played in 14 games with three starts during his rookie year.
