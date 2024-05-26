Titans WR Named Most Dangerous Addition
One of the offseason's most shocking moves came when the Tennessee Titans swooped in during free agency to sign Calvin Ridley away from the division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Many expected Ridley to stay with the Jags, but when the Titans came in with an offer that netted him an average of $23 million per year, the decision was made easy for the Pro Bowl receiver.
Ridley will now team up with DeAndre Hopkins to form one of the best receiver duos in the NFL. That's why signing Ridley was named the Titans' most dangerous new addition by Bleacher Report.
"Two years after trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Titans also signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal," Bleacher Report writes. "The explosive perimeter threat will now pair with DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Tyler Boyd to make life easier on second-year quarterback Will Levis."
After playing just five games in 2021 due to mental health concerns and sitting out the entire 2022 season suspended due to gambling, Ridley bounced back in 2023 with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Considering he sat out for nearly two years and was able to put out a statline like that should have the Titans excited about what he can produce when he's already in a groove.
Ridley also never had a receiver to play off of in Jacksonville like Hopkins, which unlocks even more potential for him to have another big season. If he can match what he did with the Jaguars, he will continue to be a dangerous threat to the AFC South and the rest of the league.
