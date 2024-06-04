Titans DB Bringing Chess to Football
NASHVILLE — Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, one of the newest additions to the Tennessee Titans, is not just a talented player but a unique one. His journey to this point has been shaped by his love of chess, a passion that has contributed to his success as an athlete and teammate.
Awuzie recently shared a fascinating insight during a press conference. He believes that his deep-rooted passion for chess profoundly impacts his performance on the gridiron, inspiring his innovative approach to the game.
The former Bengal's innovative approach to the game, influenced by chess, highlights football's intricate strategy.
"Chess is a game where you have to recognize positions, like, 'OK, I have been in this position before," Awuzie said. "How was I attacked? Or, maybe I made the wrong move before, and now that I've seen this position before, I know the right move to make."
"In football, it's the same thing—pattern recognition. You may see a formation, remember how you handled it before, and can attack it. I think chess, in my mind, has helped me diagnose things better.
In his seven NFL seasons, Awuzie, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 202 pounds, has played in 86 career games, with 74 starts, and has recorded 368 tackles, six interceptions, and 62 passes defensed.
During the 2023 season, Awuzie played in 15 games, starting 10, and showcased his defensive skills with 57 tackles. He also displayed his versatility by defending six passes, forcing one fumble, and recovering one fumble.
Awuzie deflected 25 passes and made two interceptions in 37 games over three seasons with the Bengals, where the first-year Titans coach served as the offensive coordinator. Callahan was delighted to have Awuzie on board.
"Chido is just everything you ever want your football players to be about," Callahan said. "He's about it. And he's a huge addition for us on the defensive side."
Awuzie plays chess tournaments against former and current players like Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Vick, and Justin Reid. He recently finished fourth in a competition that he previously won.
"I thought it was just a fun thing," Awuzie said. "This year, people talked about training with Grandmasters and taking it very seriously. Now that I know people are taking it that seriously, I'll be in my bag next year."
